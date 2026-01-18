India's auto exports just broke records—here's what went down

India's auto exports shot up by 24% in 2025, totaling 63.25 lakh vehicles. This growth came from strong demand for everything from cars to bikes and trucks, especially in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The latest numbers were shared by SIAM in January 2026.

All types of vehicles saw big gains Passenger vehicle exports climbed 16%, reaching 8.63 lakh units.

Two-wheelers led the charge with almost 50 lakh units shipped—a jump of over 24%.

Even commercial vehicles and three-wheelers had their moment, growing by more than a quarter and nearly 43%, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki leads the pack Maruti Suzuki stayed on top, exporting nearly four lakh cars—up 21% from 2024—and making up almost half of all Indian car exports with its lineup now reaching over 100 countries.