India's auto exports smash records in FY25
India exported 53.6 lakh vehicles in FY25, up 19% from the previous fiscal year (FY24), thanks to rising demand for "Made in India" rides across Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.
Passenger vehicles and 2-wheelers lead the charge
Exports of passenger vehicles grew by 15%, with utility vehicles jumping a huge 32%.
Two-wheelers weren't far behind, climbing 21%.
Even commercial and three-wheeler exports saw solid growth.
India's auto industry keeps gaining speed
The momentum hasn't slowed—exports rose over 24% in the first half of FY26.
With production up by a third over the past decade, India is firmly on the map as an auto export powerhouse.
Why it matters
The auto sector supports over 30 million jobs and makes up a big chunk of GST collections.
India is already the world's top market for two- and three-wheelers—and this export boom just highlights how much bigger its role could get.