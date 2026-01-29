India's auto exports smash records in FY25

India exported 53.6 lakh vehicles in FY25, up 19% from the previous fiscal year (FY24), thanks to rising demand for "Made in India" rides across Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Passenger vehicles and 2-wheelers lead the charge Exports of passenger vehicles grew by 15%, with utility vehicles jumping a huge 32%.

Two-wheelers weren't far behind, climbing 21%.

Even commercial and three-wheeler exports saw solid growth.

India's auto industry keeps gaining speed The momentum hasn't slowed—exports rose over 24% in the first half of FY26.

With production up by a third over the past decade, India is firmly on the map as an auto export powerhouse.