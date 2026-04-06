India's auto sales hit record nearly 3cr after GST tweak
Auto
Big news: India's auto industry set a new sales record for the year ending March 2026, with nearly 3 crore vehicles registered, a 13.3% jump from last year.
This surge came after the government tweaked GST rules, making it easier and more appealing to buy vehicles.
India's vehicle segments post double-digit gains
Every major vehicle type saw gains: two-wheelers rose by 13.4%, four-wheelers by 13%, and even three-wheelers and commercial vehicles grew over 11%.
Tractors led the pack with almost a 19% boost.
FADA President C.S. Vigneshwar called it This is not just a number—it represents the industry approaching the three-crore mark, a milestone that seemed distant just two years ago, showing just how strong demand is right now.