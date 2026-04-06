India's auto sales hit record nearly 3cr after GST tweak

India's vehicle segments post double-digit gains

Every major vehicle type saw gains: two-wheelers rose by 13.4%, four-wheelers by 13%, and even three-wheelers and commercial vehicles grew over 11%.

Tractors led the pack with almost a 19% boost.

FADA President C.S. Vigneshwar called it This is not just a number—it represents the industry approaching the three-crore mark, a milestone that seemed distant just two years ago, showing just how strong demand is right now.