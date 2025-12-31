Next Article
India's auto sector hits 4% growth in 2025
Auto
India's auto industry just clocked a solid 4% growth this year, with sales reaching 42.3 lakh units by November.
The boost comes from higher demand for cars, bikes, and commercial vehicles—mainly thanks to GST cuts on small cars and two-wheelers, dropping rates from around 28% to 18%.
Why should you care?
Cheaper rides mean more young and first-time buyers are hitting the roads.
EVs are also having a moment, with low taxes driving festive season sales. Plus, government schemes like FAME and PM E-DRIVE are making electric wheels even more accessible.
All this points to better choices (and deals) if you're thinking about getting your own set of wheels soon.