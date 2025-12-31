Tata Harrier, Safari petrol SUVs just got a 5-star safety rating
Tata's Harrier and Safari petrol SUVs have officially scored a top 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP, matching their diesel siblings.
Announced on December 31, this puts them among the safest rides you can buy in India right now.
Why does it matter?
In recent crash tests, both models nailed high scores—over 30/32 for adult safety and nearly perfect for child protection.
That's thanks to solid engineering and features like six airbags, ESC, ISOFIX mounts for kids' seats, and even a 360-degree camera.
Higher trims throw in Level 2 ADAS tech (think: autonomous emergency braking) for extra peace of mind.
Not just safe—also powerful
Under the hood is a punchy 1.5L turbo-petrol engine pushing out 168hp and 280Nm torque—so you get both strong performance and serious safety in one package.
Manual or automatic? You pick!