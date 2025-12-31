Tata Harrier, Safari petrol SUVs just got a 5-star safety rating

Why does it matter?

In recent crash tests, both models nailed high scores—over 30/32 for adult safety and nearly perfect for child protection.

That's thanks to solid engineering and features like six airbags, ESC, ISOFIX mounts for kids' seats, and even a 360-degree camera.

Higher trims throw in Level 2 ADAS tech (think: autonomous emergency braking) for extra peace of mind.