India's auto sector posts best ever April to June sales

Growth wasn't limited to cars: two-wheeler sales climbed 20.3%, three-wheelers soared nearly 30%, and commercial vehicles set their own record too.

SIAM credits this surge to factors like lower GST, easier financing, and lots of new model launches.

Still, SIAM President Shailesh Chandra pointed out that the industry needs to watch how the monsoon season and rural demand play out, since both can impact future growth: he said the industry's performance was resilient despite headwinds arising from disruptions in West Asia.