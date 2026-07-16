India's auto sector posts best ever April to June sales
India's auto sector just had its best-ever start to a financial year, with sales hitting new highs between April and June 2026.
Prime Minister Modi called it a sign of India's growing manufacturing power and strong consumer demand.
Passenger vehicle dispatches alone jumped 25.9% from last year, reaching over 1.27 million units.
Broader vehicle segments surge, SIAM warns
Growth wasn't limited to cars: two-wheeler sales climbed 20.3%, three-wheelers soared nearly 30%, and commercial vehicles set their own record too.
SIAM credits this surge to factors like lower GST, easier financing, and lots of new model launches.
Still, SIAM President Shailesh Chandra pointed out that the industry needs to watch how the monsoon season and rural demand play out, since both can impact future growth: he said the industry's performance was resilient despite headwinds arising from disruptions in West Asia.