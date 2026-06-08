India's auto sector posts record May sales above 2.5 million

EVs top 11% in India

Electric vehicles made serious progress too: EVs now make up more than 11% of all sales for the first time. Passenger EVs jumped to nearly 7%, while two-wheeler EVs hit over 9%.

Still, inventory levels are creeping up, so the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, or FADA, is urging manufacturers to keep production in check.

Looking ahead, FADA says monsoon progress and better rural incomes could keep demand high, but warns that weather and global issues might slow things down.