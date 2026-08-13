India's autos post best July as passenger vehicles hit 457,810
Auto
Big news for car and bike lovers: India's auto industry just had its best July ever.
Passenger vehicle sales jumped 34.3% compared to last year, hitting 457,810 units.
Two-wheelers saw a solid boost too, up 2.6%, and three-wheelers weren't far behind with a 33.4% rise.
All segments are showing strong growth.
Scooters lead 2-wheeler growth
Scooters led the pack in two-wheelers, growing faster than motorcycles.
SIAM's Rajesh Menon says the upswing is thanks to better monsoon rains, last year's GST rate cut, and easier financing options.
With the festive season around the corner and more people ready to buy, it looks like the momentum isn't slowing down anytime soon.