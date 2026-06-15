India's car, bike and 3-wheeler sales hit May 2026 records
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May 2026 was a record-breaking month for India's auto sector, with sales of cars, bikes, and three-wheelers all hitting new highs.
SIAM (the main industry group) says the boom came from strong buyer interest, last year's GST cuts, and easier loans, even though fuel prices went up.
All segments record double-digit growth
Passenger vehicle sales jumped 27.3% over last year to 4,38,854 units.
Two-wheelers weren't far behind, up nearly 15%, thanks to a big boost in scooter demand.
Three-wheelers saw the fastest growth at 31.1%.
SIAM's Rajesh Menon summed it up: "Passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers recorded the highest ever sales of May in 2026, with high double-digit growth in each segment."