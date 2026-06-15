India's car, bike and 3-wheeler sales hit May 2026 records

All segments record double-digit growth

Passenger vehicle sales jumped 27.3% over last year to 4,38,854 units.

Two-wheelers weren't far behind, up nearly 15%, thanks to a big boost in scooter demand.

Three-wheelers saw the fastest growth at 31.1%.

SIAM's Rajesh Menon summed it up: "Passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers recorded the highest ever sales of May in 2026, with high double-digit growth in each segment."