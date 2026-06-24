India's E100 push could cost automakers up to 50,000cr

FFVs seen limited uptake by 2030

Even with all this investment, experts think FFVs will only grab a tiny share of the market by 2030.

Making cars truly E100-ready means costly changes like corrosion-proof materials and revamped fuel systems, which could bump up prices by 35,000 to 45,000 rupees per vehicle.

Ethanol helps cut oil imports and boosts energy security, but it's seen as a backup to electrification rather than a replacement.

The government plans thousands more E85 stations by 2027, but steady demand for these cars is still tricky as automakers juggle ethanol projects alongside electric vehicle goals.