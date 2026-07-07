India's electric 2-wheeler sales top 1 million up 54% YoY

India's Q2 electric sales jump 68%

Second-quarter sales alone jumped by 68% year over year, thanks in part to rising fuel prices since May that nudged more folks toward electric rides.

TVS Motor led the pack with over a quarter of all sales, followed by Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy, and Hero MotoCorp (Vida).

With this momentum, experts say India could see electric two-wheeler sales hit 2 million by the end of the year, proof that affordable and eco-friendly transport is catching on fast.