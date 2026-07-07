India's electric 2-wheeler sales top 1 million up 54% YoY
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India's electric two-wheeler scene is buzzing: sales have crossed the 1 million mark as of July, up a huge 54% from last year.
That's over 1 million e-scooters, bikes, and mopeds sold so far in 2026, with around 5,375 people picking one up every day.
India's Q2 electric sales jump 68%
Second-quarter sales alone jumped by 68% year over year, thanks in part to rising fuel prices since May that nudged more folks toward electric rides.
TVS Motor led the pack with over a quarter of all sales, followed by Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy, and Hero MotoCorp (Vida).
With this momentum, experts say India could see electric two-wheeler sales hit 2 million by the end of the year, proof that affordable and eco-friendly transport is catching on fast.