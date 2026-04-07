India's electric 2-wheelers reach nearly 10% share in March 2026 Auto Apr 07, 2026

Electric two-wheelers just had their best month ever in India: EVs made up nearly 10% of all two-wheeler sales in March 2026, jumping from February's 6.57%.

That's over 1.9 million units sold, and the yearly average is climbing too, showing that electric rides are really catching on.