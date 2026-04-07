India's electric 2-wheelers reach nearly 10% share in March 2026
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Electric two-wheelers just had their best month ever in India: EVs made up nearly 10% of all two-wheeler sales in March 2026, jumping from February's 6.57%.
That's over 1.9 million units sold, and the yearly average is climbing too, showing that electric rides are really catching on.
Indian cities lead 2-wheeler growth
Cities are leading this shift, with the two-wheeler market growing almost 29% year over year.
Ather Energy doubled its sales to over 35,000 units, while Ola Electric saw a dip to about 10,000, highlighting how brands are experiencing this EV boom differently as more people pick electric for savings and practical benefits.