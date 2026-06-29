India's EV sales expected to top 3L units in 2026
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India's electric car scene is gearing up for a big leap: sales are expected to cross 300,000 units in 2026, up from nearly 200,000 last year.
What's fueling this surge? More new models, better charging spots popping up, and automakers going all-in on marketing.
Registrations near 1.5L as choices grow
Registrations are already approaching 1.5 lakh this year, and the choices just keep growing: there could be over 35 different models next year.
Improved batteries (think: 300-700km range), longer warranties, flexible ownership options like battery-as-a-service, plus rising gasoline prices are making EVs a smarter pick for more people.
Experts say these trends will only speed up India's shift to electric rides.