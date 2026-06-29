India's EV sales expected to top 3L units in 2026

Registrations near 1.5L as choices grow

Registrations are already approaching 1.5 lakh this year, and the choices just keep growing: there could be over 35 different models next year.

Improved batteries (think: 300-700km range), longer warranties, flexible ownership options like battery-as-a-service, plus rising gasoline prices are making EVs a smarter pick for more people.

Experts say these trends will only speed up India's shift to electric rides.