India's EV sales hit record 2.3 million in 2025
India's electric vehicle scene just had its biggest year ever—2.3 million EVs sold in 2025, making up 8% of all new rides on the road.
Policy pushes and festive-season buzz helped drive this surge, according to the India Energy Storage Alliance.
Two-wheelers lead, UP tops the charts
Electric two-wheelers were the real MVPs with 1.28 million units sold (that's over half of all EV sales), followed by three-wheelers at 0.8 million.
Uttar Pradesh led state-wise with more than 400,000 EVs registered, while Maharashtra and Karnataka rounded out the top three.
Tata stays ahead as competition heats up
Electric car sales jumped by 77%, crossing 176,000 units.
Tata Motors kept its lead but saw its market share drop as JSW MG Motor and Mahindra ramped up their numbers—competition is definitely picking up.
Charging up for the future
With over 8 million EVs now on Indian roads and more than 27,000 public charging stations set up across the country, India's gearing up for even bigger growth in electric mobility beyond 2025.