India's EV sales hit record 2.3 million in 2025

India's electric vehicle scene just had its biggest year ever—2.3 million EVs sold in 2025, making up 8% of all new rides on the road. Policy pushes and festive-season buzz helped drive this surge, according to the India Energy Storage Alliance.

Two-wheelers lead, UP tops the charts Electric two-wheelers were the real MVPs with 1.28 million units sold (that's over half of all EV sales), followed by three-wheelers at 0.8 million.

Uttar Pradesh led state-wise with more than 400,000 EVs registered, while Maharashtra and Karnataka rounded out the top three.

Tata stays ahead as competition heats up Electric car sales jumped by 77%, crossing 176,000 units.

Tata Motors kept its lead but saw its market share drop as JSW MG Motor and Mahindra ramped up their numbers—competition is definitely picking up.