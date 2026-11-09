India's EV sales jump 76.47% to 37,049 units in October
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India's electric-car scene is on fire right now: sales jumped 76.47% this October compared with last year, hitting 37,049 units.
Even though EVs made up a slightly smaller share of total car sales than in September (7.3% vs. 8.5%), that's still way up from just 3.5% a year ago.
It's clear more people are choosing electric, and the shift toward greener rides is picking up speed.
Tata Motors leads with 14,669 EVs
Tata Motors stayed on top with 14,669 EVs sold, while Mahindra wasn't far behind and actually saw bigger growth compared with last year.
JSW MG Motor India and Kia India also posted strong numbers, both month to month and year to year, which shows just how quickly new EV options are catching on with Indian buyers.