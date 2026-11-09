India's EV sales jump 76.47% to 37,049 units in October

India's electric-car scene is on fire right now: sales jumped 76.47% this October compared with last year, hitting 37,049 units.

Even though EVs made up a slightly smaller share of total car sales than in September (7.3% vs. 8.5%), that's still way up from just 3.5% a year ago.

It's clear more people are choosing electric, and the shift toward greener rides is picking up speed.