India's EV sales rise 76% in October 2026 to 36,911

India's electric vehicle scene just had another big month: 36,911 EVs were sold in October 2026, up 76% from last year.

This is the second-best month ever for EV sales here, just behind September's record.

Tata Motors led the charge with 14,654 units sold (about 40% of the market), followed by Mahindra with 8,541 units sold, and JSW MG Motor with nearly 6,000.