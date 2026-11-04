India's EV sales rise 76% in October 2026 to 36,911
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India's electric vehicle scene just had another big month: 36,911 EVs were sold in October 2026, up 76% from last year.
This is the second-best month ever for EV sales here, just behind September's record.
Tata Motors led the charge with 14,654 units sold (about 40% of the market), followed by Mahindra with 8,541 units sold, and JSW MG Motor with nearly 6,000.
Vinfast and Kia surge in India
The competition is heating up: Vinfast made a splash with a massive 1,710% jump to sell 2,570 EVs.
Kia also saw strong growth at 85%, selling 1,395 units.
With both established brands and newcomers stepping up their game, India's EV market is getting more exciting every month.