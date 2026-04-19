India's Formula Bharat 2027 returns with Driverless Cup for students

Formula Bharat engaged 30,000+ undergraduates

Over the past decade, Formula Bharat has engaged 30,000+ undergraduate students and helped bridge the gap between college projects and real industry work.

Teams faced tough technical checks and business challenges: Camber Racing (SRM Institute) and Veloce Racing Electric (VIT) were among those who stood out.

Backed by major tech companies like MathWorks and DigiKey, Formula Bharat continues to push students toward innovation.

As Chairperson Renita Dsouza put it, "Over the last 10 years, we've built this platform... it's a signal of where we're going."