India's Formula Bharat 2027 returns with Driverless Cup for students
Formula Bharat, India's big motorsport event for students, is back for its 2027 edition, and this time, it's all about the future.
The new Driverless Cup is the main attraction, encouraging teams to build and race autonomous vehicles.
Registrations opened on April 1, 2026, and student teams from all over India are gearing up to join in.
Formula Bharat engaged 30,000+ undergraduates
Over the past decade, Formula Bharat has engaged 30,000+ undergraduate students and helped bridge the gap between college projects and real industry work.
Teams faced tough technical checks and business challenges: Camber Racing (SRM Institute) and Veloce Racing Electric (VIT) were among those who stood out.
Backed by major tech companies like MathWorks and DigiKey, Formula Bharat continues to push students toward innovation.
As Chairperson Renita Dsouza put it, "Over the last 10 years, we've built this platform... it's a signal of where we're going."