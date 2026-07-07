India's government considers E21 by 2027 and E25 by 2029
India's government is evaluating the introduction of E21 gasoline by 2027 and E25 by 2029, taking its ethanol blending program up a notch.
The idea is to smooth out concerns about fuel efficiency, older car compatibility, and costs that popped up during the E20 rollout.
This phased shift also gives carmakers and fuel suppliers time to get their tech ready for these higher blends.
India may cap blending at E25
A 25% ethanol blend (E25) could become the new limit under current policy, as the government weighs capping it there.
India's already made big progress: rolling out E20 nationwide five years early saved a ton of crude oil and brought down import bills.
But whether E21 and E25 take off smoothly will depend on how well industry adapts, and if drivers feel good about performance and mileage.