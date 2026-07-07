India's government considers E21 by 2027 and E25 by 2029

India may cap blending at E25

A 25% ethanol blend (E25) could become the new limit under current policy, as the government weighs capping it there.

India's already made big progress: rolling out E20 nationwide five years early saved a ton of crude oil and brought down import bills.

But whether E21 and E25 take off smoothly will depend on how well industry adapts, and if drivers feel good about performance and mileage.