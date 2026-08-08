India's IOC BPCL HPCL say E20 fuel meets quality standards

More than 100 gasoline samples from refineries and more than 100 ethanol samples from 80 distilleries were checked.

More than 100 refinery petrol samples were at or below 1 ppm, ethanol samples were below 3 ppm, and retail E20 petrol samples were in the 0-3 ppm range.

The companies also carry out 8-12 water-ingress and density tests a day at every retail outlet.

For extra transparency, they have posted detailed test results online so anyone can see for themselves.