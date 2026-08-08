India's IOC BPCL HPCL say E20 fuel meets quality standards
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After rumors about contaminated E20 gasoline made the rounds, India's big oil companies (IOC, BPCL, and HPCL) stepped up to clear the air.
They ran a bunch of tests and say their fuel meets all quality standards: no worrying levels of chloride or moisture here.
IOC BPCL HPCL publish E20 results
More than 100 gasoline samples from refineries and more than 100 ethanol samples from 80 distilleries were checked.
More than 100 refinery petrol samples were at or below 1 ppm, ethanol samples were below 3 ppm, and retail E20 petrol samples were in the 0-3 ppm range.
The companies also carry out 8-12 water-ingress and density tests a day at every retail outlet.
For extra transparency, they have posted detailed test results online so anyone can see for themselves.