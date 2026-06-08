India's May auto sales exceed 2.5m EVs over 11%
Auto
India's automobile retail sales just broke records in May 2026, jumping nearly 10% compared to last year with over 2.5 million vehicles sold.
Thanks to rising fuel prices, more people are choosing fuel-efficient and eco-friendly rides: electric vehicles (EVs) now make up over 11% of all sales for the first time.
Passenger cars up 23% 2-wheelers record
Passenger cars saw a huge boost, up by 23%, while two-wheelers hit their highest-ever monthly numbers.
Rural buyers played a big part, especially during marriage season, and affordable pricing under GST helped too.
Even with heat waves slowing things down in some areas, FADA says June looks promising thanks to strong rural demand and steady loan rates.