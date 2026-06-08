India's May auto sales exceed 2.5m EVs over 11% Auto Jun 08, 2026

India's automobile retail sales just broke records in May 2026, jumping nearly 10% compared to last year with over 2.5 million vehicles sold.

Thanks to rising fuel prices, more people are choosing fuel-efficient and eco-friendly rides: electric vehicles (EVs) now make up over 11% of all sales for the first time.