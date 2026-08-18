India's motorcycle exports up 33% to 1.81 million April-July 2026
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India's motorcycle exports just shot up by 33%: that's 1.81 million bikes shipped between April and July 2026, said SIAM.
The 100-125cc segment accounted for 1.22 million units, or 68% of all motorcycle exports.
Motorcycles now account for a huge 86% of all two-wheeler exports.
Bajaj Auto and TVS lead exports
Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor were behind most of this action, together sending out 1.38 million bikes, about three out of every four motorcycles exported.
Bajaj's numbers soared thanks to strong demand in Africa and Brazil, while TVS saw its export sales beat domestic sales.