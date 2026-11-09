India's new 3-wheelers over 50% electric Mahindra LMM ramps output
Auto
Big milestone: Over 50% of new three-wheelers sold in India are now electric, making the country a global leader in battery-powered auto-rickshaws.
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM) is stepping up production to keep up with this fast-growing demand.
Incentives and savings boost electric rickshaws
Electric rickshaws are taking over city streets thanks to government incentives and much lower running costs.
Drivers like Afroz Alam say saving on fuel helps them pay off their loans faster, while LMM's CEO Suman Mishra points out that its EV adoption has jumped six times in five years.