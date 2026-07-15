India's passenger vehicle sales jump 24% to 388,144 June 2026
Auto
Passenger vehicle sales in India jumped 24% in June 2026, hitting 388,144 units, making it the third straight month of big growth for the auto industry.
Experts say steady demand, cheaper loans, and fresh new models are fueling the boom.
The April-June quarter also saw its best numbers ever, with sales up 26% over last year.
India 2 wheeler sales up 19%
It wasn't just cars: two-wheeler sales climbed 19%, with scooters zooming ahead by 39.1% and motorcycles up over 6%.
Three-wheelers grew by 26%, helping set more all-time highs for the quarter.
Industry group SIAM credits low taxes and easy financing but warns that rising costs and global issues could be bumps in the road ahead.