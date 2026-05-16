India's pre-owned car market could reach nearly 10 million sales, $68-78B

Resale values ₹6.5L-6.9L by FY31

People are swapping cars more often (ownership cycles have dropped to around 5-6 years), so there's a steady flow of newer models hitting the used-car scene, especially SUVs and premium cars.

Prices are climbing too, with average resale values set to rise from around ₹5 lakh currently to nearly ₹6.5 lakh-₹6.9 lakh by FY31.

Plus, organized dealers are stepping up with better financing options, warranties, and inspections, making it easier (and safer) for buyers who want more trust and less hassle when shopping for their next ride.