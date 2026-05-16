India's pre-owned car market could reach nearly 10 million sales, $68-78B
Big news for car lovers: India's used-car market is gearing up for a serious upgrade.
Annual sales are expected to jump from 6 million in FY2026 to nearly 10 million by FY2031, with the market value almost doubling to $68 billion to $78 billion.
That would make India the third-largest pre-owned car market in the world, right behind the US and China.
Resale values ₹6.5L-6.9L by FY31
People are swapping cars more often (ownership cycles have dropped to around 5-6 years), so there's a steady flow of newer models hitting the used-car scene, especially SUVs and premium cars.
Prices are climbing too, with average resale values set to rise from around ₹5 lakh currently to nearly ₹6.5 lakh-₹6.9 lakh by FY31.
Plus, organized dealers are stepping up with better financing options, warranties, and inspections, making it easier (and safer) for buyers who want more trust and less hassle when shopping for their next ride.