India's road ministry seeks 2-year fitness certificates for 2-wheeler ambulances
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India's road ministry wants to make two-wheeler ambulances safer and more reliable.
They're planning regular fitness checks for things like the patient area, stretcher locks, seat belts, emergency lights, tires, and fire extinguishers.
Renewed ambulance fitness certificates would last two years under these new rules.
Draft compliance deadlines for 2-wheeler ambulances
Under the draft proposal, by October 2026, all two-wheeler ambulances would need to have upgraded warning lights that meet new standards.
From October 2027 onward, any new L2-category ambulance would have to fully comply with these safety norms.
Plus, these ambulances would only be allowed in areas approved by state governments, so expect a more organized approach to emergency care on the roads.