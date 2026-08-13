India's top carmakers raise concerns over E20 gasoline quality

India's top carmakers, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra, are raising serious concerns about E20 gasoline, petrol blended with 20% ethanol content, rolled out nationwide in April.

Even though they officially support the fuel, internal emails reviewed by Reuters show they are worried about its quality.

The auto industry group SIAM filed a complaint with the government but later withdrew it to double-check its data.