India's used car market to reach $70 billion by 2031

Faster replacements boost used car access

People are replacing their cars faster (think every four to five years instead of 7-8 years in FY21).

Tech improvements, better financing, and rising demand for premium models are making used cars more accessible.

By 2031, around 280 million Indian households might be able to afford a pre-owned ride.

Plus, as the market shifts from informal deals to organized platforms, buying a used car should get easier and more trustworthy for everyone.