India's used car market to reach $70 billion by 2031
India's used car scene is about to get a major upgrade. It's expected to hit $70 billion by 2031, up from $35 billion in the last financial year.
Thanks to more affordable options and people swapping cars sooner, India could soon become the world's third-biggest used-car market, right after the US and China.
Faster replacements boost used car access
People are replacing their cars faster (think every four to five years instead of 7-8 years in FY21).
Tech improvements, better financing, and rising demand for premium models are making used cars more accessible.
By 2031, around 280 million Indian households might be able to afford a pre-owned ride.
Plus, as the market shifts from informal deals to organized platforms, buying a used car should get easier and more trustworthy for everyone.