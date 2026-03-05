India's vehicle sales zoom 25% in February: Report

How did different vehicle categories perform?

If you're curious about what's driving India right now (literally), this is big: two-wheelers grew by 25%, passenger cars by 26%, commercial vehicles by nearly 29%, and tractors shot up over 36%.

Maruti Suzuki led car sales, while Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra also saw major gains.

TVS Motor sold over half a million bikes—a jump of 30%.