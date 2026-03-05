India's vehicle sales zoom 25% in February: Report
India's auto market just had a huge February—retail vehicle sales jumped 25.6% compared to last year, reaching over 24 lakh units.
The growth was strong across the board, from bikes and cars to trucks and tractors, with increases reported across vehicle categories and improved dealer sentiment.
How did different vehicle categories perform?
If you're curious about what's driving India right now (literally), this is big: two-wheelers grew by 25%, passenger cars by 26%, commercial vehicles by nearly 29%, and tractors shot up over 36%.
Maruti Suzuki led car sales, while Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra also saw major gains.
TVS Motor sold over half a million bikes—a jump of 30%.
Dealers expect March to be another good month
Dealers are feeling upbeat about March too—over three-quarters expect sales to keep rising.
With brands like Hyundai and Kia also reporting solid numbers, it looks like India's appetite for new rides isn't slowing down anytime soon.