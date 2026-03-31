Infiniti reveals 2027 QX65 in Sunfire Red with gold-coated flecks
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Infiniti just revealed the 2027 QX65, a coupe-like two-row crossover with a seriously eye-catching Sunfire Red color.
What makes it stand out? The paint actually has real gold-coated glass flecks mixed in, giving the car a sparkling finish.
Creating this color takes three steps: starting with a red base, then layering on those gold flecks, and finishing with a clear top coat.
Paint supplier uses armored trucks
Each QX65 uses about 2 gallons of this special paint, so the paint supplier keeps things secure by using armored trucks to transport the gold.
Interestingly, Nissan has played with gold in car paints before (the GT-R got a similar treatment back in 2015).