Infiniti reveals 2027 QX65 in Sunfire Red with gold-coated flecks Auto Mar 31, 2026

Infiniti just revealed the 2027 QX65, a coupe-like two-row crossover with a seriously eye-catching Sunfire Red color.

What makes it stand out? The paint actually has real gold-coated glass flecks mixed in, giving the car a sparkling finish.

Creating this color takes three steps: starting with a red base, then layering on those gold flecks, and finishing with a clear top coat.