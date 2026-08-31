IOC begins EV LPG delivery in Tiruchi under Greener India
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Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is now using electric vehicles to deliver LPG cylinders right to people's doorsteps in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu.
This move is part of its "Greener India" push to cut down on carbon emissions and make fuel delivery more eco-friendly.
The rollout was flagged off by V. C. Asokan, Executive Director, Southern Region and State Head, Indian Oil Corporation.
TVS Motor partnership expands IOC fleet
These new three-wheeler EVs come through a partnership with TVS Motor Company under IOC's nonfuel revenue program.
After similar launches in Coimbatore and Madurai, the Thanjavur addition shows IOC is serious about modernizing fuel delivery and expanding its green fleet across the state.