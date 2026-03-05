Iran-Israel conflict halts car exports to MENA; shipping costs spike
Indian carmakers like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Volkswagen have put shipments to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) on hold because of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran tensions.
With Iran closing off the Strait of Hormuz, companies are deferring dispatches rather than rerouting deliveries—and facing emergency shipping surcharges of as much as $2,000 per container.
Impact on auto industry
The MENA region is a huge market for these brands—MENA makes up about 40% of Hyundai's overseas shipments, while Maruti Suzuki relies on it for over 12%. Bajaj Auto has stopped Gulf shipments entirely.
Rising shipping costs and insurance premiums are making things tougher, with delays only sustainable for a few weeks.
The auto sector's stock index has already dropped about 3.9% since the conflict started over the weekend.
If you're following global trade or dreaming about your next car, these disruptions could mean fewer choices and higher prices down the road.