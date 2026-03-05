Iran-Israel conflict halts car exports to MENA; shipping costs spike

Impact on auto industry

The MENA region is a huge market for these brands—MENA makes up about 40% of Hyundai's overseas shipments, while Maruti Suzuki relies on it for over 12%. Bajaj Auto has stopped Gulf shipments entirely.

Rising shipping costs and insurance premiums are making things tougher, with delays only sustainable for a few weeks.

The auto sector's stock index has already dropped about 3.9% since the conflict started over the weekend.

If you're following global trade or dreaming about your next car, these disruptions could mean fewer choices and higher prices down the road.