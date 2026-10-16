IRDAI approves Ather Insurance for life, health and general policies
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Ather Energy, known for its electric scooters, just got approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for its wholly owned subsidiary, Ather Insurance.
This means they can now offer life, health, and general insurance to their customers, as the company looks to earn more from services beyond just selling EVs.
Ather Energy posts ₹2,255cr FY25 revenue
Ather is already making waves as India's third-biggest electric two-wheeler brand, holding a 14.71% share in September.
Its revenue hit ₹2,255 crore in FY25 after a big jump in scooter sales.
Plus, with 12% of its income now coming from things other than vehicles, it's clear it's serious about growing beyond just scooters.