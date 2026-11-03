IRDAI launches 4-layer motor insurance system from December 15, 2026
Auto
Big update for car owners: Starting December 15, 2026, IRDAI is rolling out a new four-layer motor insurance system.
This means you will get the standard third-party coverage (which is a must), plus extra options like personal accident cover, subject to the applicable provisions governing mandatory personal accident insurance for owner-insured persons, vehicle damage protection, and legal liability for passengers, so you can pick what fits your needs.
Insurers must use standardized policy language
Insurers now have to use clear, standardized policy language and give you a Customer Information Sheet that spells out exactly what is covered and how much it costs.
You will also fill out an option form to customize your policy. Plus, everything will be available on the Bima Sugam platform.