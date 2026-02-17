A hardcore road-legal Ferrari race car is on the way

A camouflaged prototype of Ferrari 's upcoming hardcore special edition has been spotted on public roads. The vehicle, which looks like a race car for the road, is believed to be an updated version of the 296 Challenge launched in late 2023. The sighting has raised questions about why Ferrari would test a race car on public roads with a license plate.

Elements The prototype features polycarbonate side windows The spotted prototype comes with polycarbonate side windows, a feature that would differentiate it from regular glass models. It also has a standard interior instead of the stripped-out cabin of track-only racers. The vehicle's wheels are different from those seen on the Challenge model, it carries front parking sensors and lacks quick-release hood latches.

Design modifications It has a new front bumper and massive rear wing The prototype features a new front bumper, unlike anything seen on the GTB, Speciale, or Challenge models. Its rear design is more in line with the race cars than street-legal 296 models. Despite being heavily camouflaged, the vehicle's massive rear wing is a clear giveaway of its race car origins.

Performance specs It could ditch hybrid components for a pure V6 setup If this is indeed a 296 Challenge Stradale, it will be more enthusiast-focused than last year's Speciale. The road-legal model could ditch hybrid components for a pure V6 setup to shed extra weight. The race-specific version of the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine produces 690hp/740Nm.

