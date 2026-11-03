Italjet unveils Dragster lineup at EICMA 2026 with Motohaus India

Italjet, the Italian brand, just revealed its new Dragster scooter lineup at EICMA 2026 in Milan.

The series, featuring the Dragster 300, Dragster 459, and Dragster 700, is rolling into India soon through a partnership with Motohaus India.

The first look is happening at India Bike Week on December 4, so if you're into unique scooters, keep an eye out.