Italjet unveils Dragster lineup at EICMA 2026 with Motohaus India
Italjet, the Italian brand, just revealed its new Dragster scooter lineup at EICMA 2026 in Milan.
The series, featuring the Dragster 300, Dragster 459, and Dragster 700, is rolling into India soon through a partnership with Motohaus India.
The first look is happening at India Bike Week on December 4, so if you're into unique scooters, keep an eye out.
Dragster engines and Brembo brakes
All three models pack a serious punch: the Dragster 300 runs on a 278cc engine, the Dragster 459 gets a bigger parallel-twin (449cc), and the top-tier Dragster 700 boasts a hefty 698cc engine.
Safety isn't skipped either. They all come with Brembo brakes and dual-channel ABS.
Assembly will happen in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, with deliveries starting in Q2 2027. Details on pricing and features for India will drop closer to launch as part of their phased rollout.