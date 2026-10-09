Jaguar could launch an SUV with Type 01 styling next
What's the story
Jaguar recently unveiled the Type 01, a four-door GT that marks the iconic British automaker's relaunch. The model also signals the beginning of Jaguar's all-electric future. However, the Type 01 won't be the brand's only model, as Jaguar plans to expand its lineup. The company's executives have hinted at a new vehicle coming soon, although they haven't shared any specifics yet, InsideEVs reported.
Design evolution
New model will follow Type 01's striking design
The upcoming Jaguar model will be based on the striking new design of the Type 01.
Rawdon Glover, Jaguar's managing director, told InsideEVs that the company is promoting "being unafraid to break convention or refuse to compromise."
The new Type 01 is a long and wide battery-electric vehicle aimed at positioning Jaguar above its former rivals like Audi and BMW.
Market strategy
Next model could be a crossover-like vehicle
Glover hinted at a crossover-like vehicle as Jaguar's next model.
He told Australia's CarSales other Jaguar vehicles will "offer more practicality; they will offer different things for different audiences."
The second model is likely to be unveiled sometime after the Type 01 starts deliveries, which is expected by late 2027.
A third model, possibly a large sedan, could also join Jaguar's lineup in the future.
Brand repositioning
Jaguar is not chasing volume sales
Jaguar is not looking to chase volume sales but is instead focusing on profitable, low-volume models.
The company will only produce battery-electric vehicles as part of its relaunch strategy.
This move comes after Jaguar struggled to compete with mainstream luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz and Lexus.
The new Type 01 targets a specific kind of young, affluent buyer who wants something different from traditional luxury cars.