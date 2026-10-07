Jaguar launches Type 01 in major shift to electric luxury
What's the story
Jaguar has unveiled its first model in a new line of fully electric vehicles, the Type 01. The luxury grand tourer comes with a price tag of £130,000 ($172,000). The company will open orders for this model in early 2027. This launch comes more than two years after Jaguar stopped selling new cars in the UK as part of a major rebranding effort focused on luxury EVs.
Brand evolution
The Type 01 comes after an 8-year gap
The rebranding effort was aimed at attracting younger customers, a major shift for a brand that has mostly catered to middle-aged men.
The Type 01 comes after an eight-year gap in Jaguar's new model launches.
The company's radical rebranding in 2024 drew mixed reactions, especially after a video teaser featuring expressionless fashion models instead of cars.
Production hurdles
Jaguar's parent company has focused more on Land Rover
Jaguar's parent, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, owned by India's Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., has focused more on its profitable Land Rover and Range Rover SUVs.
Meanwhile, the Jaguar brand has struggled with sales, selling just 66,900 units in its last full year before going into hibernation.
This is a far cry from the annual production since launching the I-Pace in 2018.
Model specifications
Type 01 will offer a range of up to 644km
The Jaguar Type 01 will be manufactured at the Solihull plant, with electric drive units and battery packs produced in Wolverhampton.
The EV is expected to offer a range of up to 644km on a single charge, with rapid charging capabilities that can add 322km in just 13 minutes.
It can also accelerate from zero to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds.
Design
Type 01 boasts a 0.23 drag coefficient
Featuring a low roofline, long bonnet, and 23-inch wheels, the new Type 01 boasts a 0.23 drag coefficient, making it Jaguar's most aerodynamic model yet.
The tri-motor electric powertrain delivers 1,016hp and 1,365Nm.
Inside, a four-seat layout features a central spine, brass-effect accents, a 24-inch glass OLED driver display, and a dedicated 7-inch smartphone-style touchscreen for frequent controls.
The Type 01 is claimed to be Jaguar's most advanced car with over 360 patent applications.