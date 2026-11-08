Jaguar Land Rover bailiffs raid BYD Netherlands over Defender copying
Auto
Bailiffs acting for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) raided BYD's offices in the Netherlands, accusing the Chinese carmaker of copying its iconic Land Rover Defender design with BYD's Ti7 SUV.
Digital records were seized during the raid, and legal action is now underway.
JLR sues BYD, Ti7 priced £47,995
JLR is taking BYD to court in The Hague this week, echoing a similar lawsuit it won back in 2019.
Meanwhile, BYD plans to launch the Ti7 in the United Kingdom soon at £47,995, a price that seriously undercuts JLR's Defender 110.
Despite these clashes, JLR has also teamed up with Chinese automakers before.
For context: JLR sold 29,500 Defenders from July to September 2026 alone, showing just how much this model means for its brand.