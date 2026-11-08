Jaguar Land Rover bailiffs raid BYD Netherlands over Defender copying

JLR is taking BYD to court in The Hague this week, echoing a similar lawsuit it won back in 2019.

Meanwhile, BYD plans to launch the Ti7 in the United Kingdom soon at £47,995, a price that seriously undercuts JLR's Defender 110.

Despite these clashes, JLR has also teamed up with Chinese automakers before.

For context: JLR sold 29,500 Defenders from July to September 2026 alone, showing just how much this model means for its brand.