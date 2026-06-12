Jaguar Land Rover brings drones and AI into EV factories

JLR investments support £18bn EV plan

JLR isn't stopping there: it's investing in AI-driven companies like Matta, Parable, and SirenOpt to boost productivity and quality.

As Chairman N Chandrasekaran puts it, AI is helping JLR speed up engineering cycles and improve quality checks.

All of this fits into its massive £18 billion plan for new EVs and smarter factories, a sign that high-tech upgrades are becoming the norm across the auto industry.