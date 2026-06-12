Jaguar Land Rover brings drones and AI into EV factories
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), part of Tata Motors, is bringing artificial intelligence (AI) and drones into its factories as it shifts to electric vehicles.
At its Wolverhampton plant, drones now handle inspections, cutting the time needed by up to 95% and making things safer for workers since fewer people need to stop production for checks.
JLR investments support £18bn EV plan
JLR isn't stopping there: it's investing in AI-driven companies like Matta, Parable, and SirenOpt to boost productivity and quality.
As Chairman N Chandrasekaran puts it, AI is helping JLR speed up engineering cycles and improve quality checks.
All of this fits into its massive £18 billion plan for new EVs and smarter factories, a sign that high-tech upgrades are becoming the norm across the auto industry.