Jaguar Land Rover debuts Range Rover electric with 542hp

You get up to 536km on a single charge thanks to its big 118.5-kWh battery, plus fast charging that adds 201km in only 20 minutes.

JLR tested this SUV across some 1448406km in tough conditions, so it still handles deep water and steep slopes like the gasoline model.

Starting at $138,000 (about $25,000 more than the regular version), it'll be available in standard and long-wheelbase by late 2026.