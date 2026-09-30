Jaguar Land Rover launches Range Rover Sport Electric in India
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has just dropped the Range Rover Sport Electric in India, opening order books for the Range Rover Sport Electric in India.
It packs a punch with up to 550hp and 850 newton-meters of torque, with a claimed 0 to 100km/h time of 4.5 seconds, pretty quick for an SUV.
Claimed 609km single charge range
Powered by a hefty 118.5 kWh battery, the Sport Electric promises up to 609km on a single charge.
The design keeps things familiar with LED headlights and a big 13.1-inch touchscreen, much like its gasoline sibling.
Arriving by March 2027, it's priced around ₹2.5 crore, more than current internal-combustion-engine models, and will not be eligible for tariff concessions under the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
Autobiography customers can further personalize their SUV through Range Rover Bespoke.