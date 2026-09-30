Jaguar Land Rover launches Range Rover Sport Electric in India

Powered by a hefty 118.5 kWh battery, the Sport Electric promises up to 609km on a single charge.

The design keeps things familiar with LED headlights and a big 13.1-inch touchscreen, much like its gasoline sibling.

Arriving by March 2027, it's priced around ₹2.5 crore, more than current internal-combustion-engine models, and will not be eligible for tariff concessions under the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Autobiography customers can further personalize their SUV through Range Rover Bespoke.