Jaguar Land Rover launches Range Rover Sport 'Twenty' in India
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Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has dropped the Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition in India, priced at ₹1.90 crore (ex-showroom).
This limited-run SUV takes cues from the 2004 Range Stormer concept and mixes in touches from the Autobiography and SV trims.
Deliveries are set to begin in October 2026.
Sanguinello Orange, Ebony Windsor, 537hp
The Twenty Edition stands out with its eye-catching Sanguinello Orange paint, "TWENTY" badging, and optional 23-inch Gloss Black wheels.
Inside, you get a luxe vibe with Ebony Windsor seats and suede headlining.
Under the hood is a powerful twin-turbo mild-hybrid V-8 pushing out 537hp and 750 Nm of torque, so it's not just about looks, but serious performance too.