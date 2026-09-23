Jaguar Land Rover recalls 23,677 vehicles over faulty DC-to-DC converter
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is recalling 23,677 vehicles from 2019 to 2024 because of a faulty electrical part that could knock out both engine power and exterior lighting; definitely not ideal for safety.
The issue comes from the DC-to-DC converter, which affects the car's 12-volt charging system.
JLR affected models and free update
The recall covers a bunch of popular models: 2020-2024 Range Rover, 2019-2024 Range Rover Sport, 2020-2024 Evoque, 2021-2024 Range Rover Velar, 2020-2024 Defender, 2020-2024 Discovery Sport, 2021-2024 Discovery, and 2021-2024 Jaguar E-Pace and 2021-2024 Jaguar F-Pace.
If you own one of these rides, keep an eye out for a notice by November 13.
JLR will offer a free software update at dealerships to fix things up.
Just reach out to 800-637-6837 or your local dealer to get sorted.