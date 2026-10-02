Jaguar Land Rover recalls 873 US Range Rover Sport SUVs
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Heads up if you drive a newer Range Rover Sport: Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 873 SUVs in the US from model years 2024-26 because a supplier's manufacturing glitch could make the rear subframe crack.
No accidents or injuries have been reported, but the defect was detected at the supplier, triggering the recall investigation.
Free inspections and subframe replacements
Jaguar Land Rover is offering free inspections and, if needed, new subframes at dealerships.
If your SUV might be affected, check your VIN on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.
Don't wait for a letter. Until you get checked out, avoid heavy towing or extreme off-roading just to be safe.
Official notifications will go out once the recall schedule is set.