Jaguar Land Rover recalls 93,997 Range Rovers over rearview camera

The camera issue has been on Jaguar Land Rover's radar since August 2022, with 2,295 related claims and field reports tied to poor drainage.

Owners will get an initial notice about the problem starting December 11, 2026, and a second letter once permanent fixes (like adding drainage holes and swapping out damaged cameras) are ready.

Repairs are free, and you can check if your car's affected using the official recall tool.

Similar issues have popped up in other brands too, such as Rivian and Volkswagen.