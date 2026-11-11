Jaguar Land Rover sues BYD over alleged Defender reverse engineering
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is suing Chinese automaker BYD, saying the new BYD Ti7 copied technology from its iconic Defender SUV.
The case, now in a Dutch court, centers on whether BYD illegally reverse-engineered the Defender after taking it apart.
A first decision is expected November 11, 2026.
Court bailiffs raid BYD's Dutch offices
Court-ordered bailiffs raided BYD's Dutch offices this August to secure digital evidence. BYD called it a "fishing expedition."
The Ti7 looks a lot like the Defender and is set to launch in the UK soon at a competitive price, which could shake up JLR's sales.
The lawsuit's outcome could seriously impact BYD's global expansion plans.