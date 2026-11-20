Jaguar Land Rover unveils Range Rover GT early 2027 launch
Jaguar Land Rover just revealed that the all-new Range Rover GT coupe SUV will launch globally in early 2027.
With its sleek and low-slung coupe-SUV design, this model is set to shake up the Land Rover lineup and bring a fresh vibe to the brand.
The first sneak peek came last July with a camouflaged prototype, hinting at JLR's push for bold design and innovation.
Range Rover GT debut fully electric
The Range Rover GT will likely be Land Rover's first vehicle built on JLR's 800-volt Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA), made for electric cars.
The debut version will be fully electric, with a hybrid option coming after 2027, showing JLR's commitment to greener rides.