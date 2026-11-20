Jaguar Land Rover just revealed that the all-new Range Rover GT coupe SUV will launch globally in early 2027.

With its sleek and low-slung coupe-SUV design, this model is set to shake up the Land Rover lineup and bring a fresh vibe to the brand.

The first sneak peek came last July with a camouflaged prototype, hinting at JLR's push for bold design and innovation.