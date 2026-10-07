Jaguar unveils Type 01 electric grand tourer, most aerodynamic yet
Jaguar just pulled the wraps off the Type 01, its new all-electric four-door grand tourer.
Designed and engineered in the UK this sleek EV rides on Jaguar's new Electric Architecture and will be built at Solihull starting in 2027.
With a super-low drag coefficient of 0.23, it's officially its most aerodynamic car yet.
Tri-motor Type 01 reaches 1,016hp
Type 01 packs a tri-motor setup with up to 1,016hp, meaning it can rocket from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds.
The range is impressive too: up to 643km on a single charge thanks to a 118 kWh usable battery paired with an 850-volt electrical architecture, plus rapid charging that can add up to 321km of range in as little as 13 minutes.
Inside, you get four seats and a huge 24-inch OLED display for that high-tech vibe.
Orders open in early 2027 with prices starting at £130,000; deliveries roll out later that year.