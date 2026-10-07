Jaguar unveils Type 01 electric GT with 1,016hp
Auto
Jaguar just revealed the Type 01, its most powerful road car ever, and it's fully electric.
This four-seat grand tourer packs three electric motors for a total of 1,016hp and rockets from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.2 seconds.
It marks a bold step in Jaguar's shift toward electric vehicles.
Type 01 850V system 450-mile range
The Type 01 runs on an advanced 850-volt system with a big battery offering up to 724km of range (WLTP).
You get five drive modes, the rear wheels can turn up to 6.0 degrees, and active aerodynamics for sharper handling.
Inside, there's a huge 24-inch OLED screen and a ClearSight Rear View display.
Pricing isn't out yet, but is expected in the low- to mid-$100,000 range.