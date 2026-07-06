Japanese brands sell 1,469 e-scooters in India in June 2026
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June 2026 was a big month for Japanese brands in India's electric scooter scene.
Honda, Suzuki, and Yamaha together sold 1,469 e-scooters, grabbing 0.74% of the market and hitting new sales highs.
Honda posts record 810 June sales
Honda set a personal record with 810 Activa-e and QC1 scooters sold in June, a huge 78% jump from last year.
In the first half of 2026, Honda moved 2,389 units (up 68%), while Suzuki hit its best-ever monthly sales with 523 e-Access scooters.
Yamaha's new EC-06 sold 136 units in June, showing all three brands are stepping up their electric game.